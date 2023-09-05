Prince Harry knows no one wants to see him in UK

Prince Harry is said to be fully aware that any chance of reconciliation with King Charles has been permanently ruled out.

Experts suggest that Prince Harry has come to terms with the harsh realities of his visit to the UK, as there is little desire to see him.

These revelations have been shared by royal author Andrew Morton during a recent interview with Sky News.

Andrew Morton, known as the personal biographer of Princess Diana and the recipient of personal tapes used for writing his memoir, discussed the prospects of Prince Harry returning to Buckingham Palace and mending familial bonds.

He expressed doubt, stating, “I don’t think so,” and pointed out that it would entail “curtsying to Kate Middleton.”

Advertisement

Even an insider source chimed in, revealing that the frosty relationship isn’t one-sided.

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also “not discussing family matters.” Furthermore, “There’s no expectation that the family will attend or acknowledge [Prince Harry’s visit], and there isn’t a desire for such interactions.”

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK primarily revolves around his participation in the WellChild Awards charity event and the upcoming Invictus Games.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Kate Middleton & Prince William labelled as attention seekers Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been labeled as "attention...