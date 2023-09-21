Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are likely divorcing.

Meghan and Harry are showcasing their professional separation.

This perspective has been detailed by Daniela Elser in her article.

Royal experts are increasingly observing that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are visibly showcasing their professional separation in public forums.

This perspective has been detailed by royal commentator Daniela Elser in her article.

In her piece, she writes, “It appears evident that the couple is diverging in their professional pursuits. This, in turn, necessitates them affording each other space and granting the media the latitude to highlight their respective endeavors.”

“To illustrate this point, consider Meghan’s recent choice of attire for the Invictus Games – some of the most understated clothing I have ever come across on Getty Images.”

“One might interpret this as the Duchess of Sussex’s concerted effort to step back and allow Harry to bask in the spotlight, as he enthusiastically engages with participants at the Games.”

Advertisement

“I also wonder if this new, albeit hopefully temporary, style is an endeavor to soften her image, given her penchant for four-figure blankets and an assortment of diamond rings. Perhaps this is an effort to render her more relatable.”

“The meticulously groomed princess persona does not necessarily resonate with the American public, as evidenced by approval ratings conducted by Redfield & Wilson for Newsweek, which place her in negative territory.”

