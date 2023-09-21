Prince Harry & Meghan Markle deny separation rumors.

They have been the subject of ongoing speculation.

Many supporters of the couple have expressed their unwavering support.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is thriving, despite persistent rumors suggesting otherwise.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been the subject of ongoing speculation regarding their alleged differences, are actually strengthening their bond.

Close friends of the couple have dismissed these rumors, stating that they are entirely unfounded.

One friend told, “These reports are completely fabricated.”

Furthermore, it has been suggested that these rumors are intentionally circulated as a form of disinformation.

Author Clive Irving echoed this sentiment, saying, “I don’t believe they are bothered by these rumors. They have developed thick skins.”

One fan declared on social media, “These rumors are baseless. A divorce between Harry and Meghan will never happen.”

Another supporter affirmed that the couple is “still a strong and united pair.”

