Meghan Markle battles with problematic brand.

Meghan Markle’s fashion choices have recently come under scrutiny, especially in the wake of the Invictus Games.

These observations were shared by Daniela Elser, a prominent royal commentator and expert, in one of her articles.

In her piece, she delves into Meghan Markle’s evolving fashion preferences and poses the question, “Could this new, more relatable style be a strategic move to broaden her appeal to the mass market?”

Elser believes that if Meghan is indeed venturing into the entrepreneurial realm, it could be a positive development. She points out, “It wouldn’t be a bad thing if she is about to enter the entrepreneurial game.”

Furthermore, she highlights Meghan’s recent professional affiliations, noting, “Let’s not forget that since the previous year’s Invictus Games and her notable Valentino wardrobe, the Duchess has enlisted the support of Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel from WME.”

However, Elser also cautions against jumping to conclusions, emphasizing, “Before anyone jumps to conclusions, it’s important to remember that we are likely to continue seeing Meghan exhibit her generally exquisite style and high-end fashion sensibilities. It’s unlikely that we won’t see her adorned in Dior again.”

“In any case,” she concludes, “It does appear that there is a shift taking place in the world of the Sussexes, with an apparent newfound awareness of the overhaul required to rejuvenate their beleaguered brand.”

