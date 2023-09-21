Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s PDA an intentional jab.

The couple’s affectionate behavior was particularly evident.

Meghan Markle was spotted without her engagement ring.

Advertisement

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, the public displays of affection (PDA) exhibited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games appear to be a deliberate response to recent speculation about their relationship.

Elser delved into this topic in a piece, noting that the couple’s numerous PDAs at the Invictus Games may be seen as a direct rebuttal to the ongoing rumors surrounding their marriage.

She observed that “whether intentionally or not, the Sussexes’ flurry of PDAs clearly serves as a rebuttal to the recent, widespread speculation of trouble in paradise.”

The expert also pointed out that these public displays of affection come after months of intense speculation and rumors, which began when Meghan Markle was spotted without her engagement ring.

The couple’s affectionate behavior was particularly evident as they watched the wheelchair volleyball competition during the Invictus Games in Germany.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry & Meghan Markle deny separation rumors Prince Harry & Meghan Markle deny separation rumors. They have been the...