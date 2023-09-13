Prince Harry thrilled as Meghan Markle will join him at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games.

Her arrival in Germany marked her first public appearance with him.

They ascended the stage together to deliver speeches.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, exhibited immense excitement as his wife, Meghan Markle, finally joined him at the Invictus Games in Germany on Tuesday.

Meghan’s arrival in Germany marked her first public appearance with Harry at a reception held in Düsseldorf.

The royal couple wore cheerful smiles as they ascended the stage together to deliver speeches, with Meghan expressing her regret for missing the opening ceremony.

Following Meghan Markle’s speech, Prince Harry addressed the audience: “Firstly, I’d like to acknowledge the friends and family present here. I understand that many of the competitors are likely resting after a long day.”

“But this is your opportunity to connect with one another because each person in this room is at a different stage of their healing journey, whether individually or as a family.”

As the devoted father to Archie and Lilibet, Prince Harry continued, “The reality is that everyone here shares some form of a common experience. So, seize this moment to connect with each other. Share photos, exchange contact information. Have a wonderful evening.”

