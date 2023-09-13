Prince Harry to experience flashpoint of alienation in UK

Prince Harry is being warned about the potential “flashpoint” of estrangement he could face.

Royal commentator highlighted the pain of losing family members in her piece for The Telegraph.

Professor Karl Pillemer said that people who are estranged from their family often experience feelings of betrayal.

Advertisement

Prince Harry has received a caution regarding the potential “flashpoint” of estrangement he could face during his trip for the WellChild Awards in the UK.

Royal commentator and author Jennie Bond highlighted the pain of losing family members in one of her pieces for The Telegraph.

This discussion arose as Ms. Bond referred to the research of Professor Karl Pillemer from Cornell University in New York.

According to Mr. Pillemer, “Whether you have initiated the estrangement or you are on the receiving end of it, people often experience feelings of betrayal, rejection, hurt, anger, and resentment.”

“They feel the pain of a fractured bond. We have strong biologically rooted attachment responses – those don’t simply disappear.”

An illustrative example of this is the King’s Coronation, which Prince Harry attended, despite being the sole Montecito royal present.

Advertisement

In reference to this decision, Mr. Pillemer noted, “Family occasions serve as a trigger for estrangement.”

“They are filled with expectations of a joyful family gathering, and estrangement completely disrupts that. If you choose not to attend, it leads to a profound sense of loss.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry thrilled as Meghan Markle will join him at Invictus Games Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games. Her arrival in...