Prince Harry to Get Text from William & Charles Next Week

Prince Harry is expected to receive a text or email from his estranged father and brother.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have had little communication with King Charles.

Relations between them deteriorated after Harry and Meghan made a series of revelations.

Prince Harry, who turns 39 on September 15, is expected to get a text or email from his estranged father and brother next week.

The Duke has had little communication with King Charles or Prince William since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stood down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to California.

Relations between them deteriorated after Harry and Meghan made a series of revelations about their time in the Firm, beginning with their Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 and culminating in Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, which was published in January.

However, the King’s former butler Grant Harrold feels that if they reach out for Harry’s birthday, the ice between them would melt.

He informed Slingo that now is the “ideal time for them to check in,” but that major “damage has already occurred.”

Mr Harrold said: “I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday. But you never know. We will probably never know.

“It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch. It’s the perfect time for them to check in and I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays.”

He went on to say that the royals did not officially acknowledge Meghan’s birthday on social media last month, despite doing so in the past, but this is likely because the Duchess of Sussex is no longer a working royal.

