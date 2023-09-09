Prince William and Kate to Meet Beckhams in France

Prince William makes his 1st debut amid Prince Harry’s tour to UK
Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has made his inaugural public appearance...
Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the Rugby World Cup in France.
Kensington Palace stated that Kate would attend the group stage encounter between England and Argentina in Marseille on September 9, while William will witness Wales play Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10.
The Princess of Wales is a patron of the Rugby Football Union, which administers the game in England, while William has been a supporter of the Welsh Rugby Union for many years.
Former player David Beckham uploaded photos with his son from France on Saturday.
Beckham’s Instagram post indicated that he and his family were in Paris for the Rugby World Cup.
It’s unclear whether Beckham and his family will run across Prince William and Kate Middleton at one of the games.
David Beckham reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club’s match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
While Harry was spotted at the stadium, the Duchess of Sussex did not attend for an unexplained reason.
