Prince William ranked as top royal, anti-monarchy group reacts

The anti-monarchy group Republic has responded to the recent poll in which Prince William emerged as the most favored royal in Britain, while King Charles fell to fourth place.

The future king, Prince William, is closely followed by Princess Anne and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Royal expert Cameron Walker shared the YouGov survey on X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, “Breaking News: Prince William, Princess Anne, and Princess Catherine are the top three royals that the British public have a positive opinion of, according to new @YouGov data.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Despite being almost a year into King Charles’ reign, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle continue to rank at the bottom of opinion polls.”

In response, the anti-monarchy group Republic tweeted, “It’s quite unfortunate for Charles if he polls lower than Anne. He’s 20 points below the queen and significantly less popular than many elected heads of state.”

Prince Charles has been ranked as Britain’s most favored royal in the latest poll, shedding light on how the monarchy has evolved following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

