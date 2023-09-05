Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William ranked as top royal, anti-monarchy group reacts

Prince William ranked as top royal, anti-monarchy group reacts

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William ranked as top royal, anti-monarchy group reacts

Prince William ranked as top royal, anti-monarchy group reacts

Advertisement

The anti-monarchy group Republic has responded to the recent poll in which Prince William emerged as the most favored royal in Britain, while King Charles fell to fourth place.

The future king, Prince William, is closely followed by Princess Anne and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Royal expert Cameron Walker shared the YouGov survey on X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, “Breaking News: Prince William, Princess Anne, and Princess Catherine are the top three royals that the British public have a positive opinion of, according to new @YouGov data.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Despite being almost a year into King Charles’ reign, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle continue to rank at the bottom of opinion polls.”

In response, the anti-monarchy group Republic tweeted, “It’s quite unfortunate for Charles if he polls lower than Anne. He’s 20 points below the queen and significantly less popular than many elected heads of state.”

Advertisement

Prince Charles has been ranked as Britain’s most favored royal in the latest poll, shedding light on how the monarchy has evolved following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Kate Middleton’s popularity is Meghan Markle’s target
Kate Middleton’s popularity is Meghan Markle’s target

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly considering a return to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story