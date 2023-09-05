Kate Middleton’s popularity is Meghan Markle’s target

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly considering a return to Instagram, and according to a PR expert, she has the potential to surpass the popularity of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

PR expert Mayah Riaz, as reported, confidently stated that when Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, makes her comeback on Instagram, she is likely to “outshine” Kate Middleton in terms of popularity.

The PR guru further elaborated that Kate Middleton’s Instagram presence is meticulously curated, and there are certain constraints on what she can post. “There are certain things that Kate isn’t able to share,” the expert noted.

However, Meghan, who stepped back from her royal duties in 2020, enjoys the freedom to post without the need for prior approval.

This means that she can share insights into “all aspects of her and her family life” on social media, and her posts are bound to make headlines.

The expert also pointed out that Meghan can use her Instagram to share news and updates about her projects, potentially giving her a unique platform to engage with the public.

Therefore, Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram could be a significant career move that has the potential to win over the public once again.

