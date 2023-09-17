Prince William’s Big Week as Prince Harry Ends Invictus Games

Prince Harry concluded the Invictus Games 2023 in Germany.

Prince William announced a significant week of engagements.

Harry and Meghan Markle returned to their home in Montecito, California.

As Prince Harry concluded the Invictus Games 2023 in Germany, his estranged brother, Prince William, announced a significant week of engagements. While Harry and Meghan Markle were returning to their home in Montecito, California, William embarked on a two-day trip to New York City.

During his visit to the Big Apple, Prince William had the honor of unveiling the 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an initiative he created to address urgent climate change issues. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account teased the event with an IG Story, stating, “It’s a big week ahead…” and shared a video reel introducing the finalists.

This high-profile trip signifies Prince William’s role as a global statesman, according to insiders. However, it’s worth noting that William’s team has firmly stated that he will not entertain questions about his relationship with Prince Harry during this important visit.

As both brothers pursue their individual endeavors, the world watches their paths with interest and curiosity.

