Princess Diana knew that Prince Harry’s conception was wonder

Princess Diana struggled with the belief that King Charles was truly in love with her, according to an expert throughout most of her married life.

The former Princess of Wales found it challenging to experience marital happiness due to the issues arising from King Charles’ extramarital relationship with Camilla Parker.

Discussing her inner turmoil, author Christopher Anderson reveals, “Diana was grappling with profound emotional distress.”

“She was facing a thousand-year-old institution that seemed determined to hinder her at every turn, and you can truly sense the anguish in her voice.”

“Their marriage was famously tumultuous from the outset,” Andersen elaborated.

The author also highlighted how Princess Diana considered Prince Harry, her second son, as a miraculous gift.

“Diana acknowledged that it was a wonder she became pregnant at all, given the ongoing marital conflicts with Charles. ‘Harry appeared as if by a miracle,’ Diana later remarked.”

He further explained, “She confessed to even convincing herself that Charles genuinely loved her. ‘We were blissfully happy,’ she recalled of that brief period in their royal marriage. ‘Charles was thrilled about the new baby, extremely tender and caring. I didn’t want it to end.'”

