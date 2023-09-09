Princess Eugenie breaks her stoic stance to honor Queen Elizabeth

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has ended her social media silence to offer a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the first anniversary of her passing, which occurred on Friday.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram, where she shared a nostalgic photograph of herself with the late Queen to commemorate this solemn occasion.

In her message, she expressed, “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love, and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much.”

Eugenie continued, saying, “Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart.”

This Instagram post from Princess Eugenie comes after nearly a month of inactivity, with her last post being on August 9 when she celebrated her sister, Princess Beatrice’s, birthday.

Additionally, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Sarah Ferguson also paid their respects and remembered the late Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary.

