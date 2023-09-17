Queen Camilla Reveals Rare ‘Scared’ Emotion with King Charles

Queen Camilla showed fear during a 2010 car attack.

Expert Judi James noted their shock.

Their vulnerability contrasted with their usual composure.

During a rare moment of vulnerability, Queen Camilla, known for her regal composure, showed a genuine emotion of fear while attending the Royal Variety Show at the London Palladium in 2010 with King Charles. Protestors attacked their car as they arrived at the event.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the moment, noting that the usually reserved couple displayed “utter surprise and shock,” with Charles clutching Camilla’s hand for reassurance while Camilla positioned her hand protectively. This contrasted with their typical stoicism.

Camilla had previously endured being labeled the “UK’s most hated woman” but usually maintained a composed public demeanor. James explained that the Royal Family typically avoids displaying fear or weakness, making this moment stand out.

The attack on Charles and Camilla’s car, which included paint bombing and rocking, elicited a genuine response from the couple. Despite their usual calm in the face of adversity, this incident revealed their human side, showing that even the royals can be shaken by unexpected events.

