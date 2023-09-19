Robina Khan & Bryan William’s Feud Comes To An Amicable End

Model Robina Khan was accused of instigating violence against MUA Bryan William.

Robina took to Instagram to announce the resolution of her dispute with Bryan.

The incident originated in August and escalated into a physical confrontation.

In the fashion industry, an unfortunate incident involving model Robina Khan, accused of inciting violence against makeup artist Bryan William, occurred last month. Shockingly, individuals brought by Robina’s husband physically assaulted Bryan during a photoshoot. However, there’s now a positive development in this narrative.

Robina recently used her Instagram platform to announce the resolution of her dispute with Bryan. She expressed her remorse in a heartfelt post, stating, “Everything is now resolved, and I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to Bryan, Nabilas, and anyone whose feelings I may have hurt,” alongside a photo with the makeup artist.

Robina also fully accepted responsibility for the regrettable incident, acknowledging, “This should never have occurred, and I am committed to making amends and taking the necessary steps.” In response, Bryan shared Robina’s post on his Instagram story and offered his perspective, saying, “My mother once told me, ‘Forgiveness is always more powerful.’ So, I am putting this behind me.” This gesture of reconciliation received praise from individuals, including Sadaf Kanwal and Zubab Rana.

In August, a heated incident unfolded when Robina’s husband accused celebrity makeup artist Bryan of refusing to hold her cell phone. Robina initially responded by sharing her viewpoint.

According to her, tensions escalated when Bryan allegedly insulted her and used offensive language when she asked him to hold her phone during a photoshoot. The situation took a more alarming turn when her husband arrived to pick her up from the set. He aimed to identify the person who had allegedly mistreated his wife, and when Bryan admitted involvement, Robina’s husband resorted to physical violence, slapping him.

The following day, Bryan took to social media to share his side of the story and counter Robina’s claims. He revealed, “I was physically assaulted and harassed at my workplace by five armed individuals because I declined to carry expensive jewellery for a model during her shoot,” explaining his version of events on his Instagram Story.

