Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s bromance is real, says director

  • Shawn Levy talks about camaraderie between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
  • Reynolds and Jackman are set to reprise their iconic Marvel roles as Deadpool and Wolverine.
  • He highlighted the strong friendship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
At the Toronto International Film Festival, Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, talked to the Los Angeles Times.

He highlighted the strong friendship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds and made it clear that their bond is genuine, not just for public appearances.

Levy, who worked with Reynolds on movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project, jokingly talked about the strong friendship between the two actors as being very genuine. He playfully said their affection for each other is almost as strong as his own friendship with Ryan Reynolds, emphasizing how long-lasting their close bond is.

He said, “These guys love each other almost as much as Ryan Reynolds and I do. Because our bromance is a legendary one.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be playing Deadpool and Wolverine again in the upcoming movie Deadpool 3. This will be the first time they will be together in a Marvel movie since X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. The movie is now being filmed in London and will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a great working relationship and a strong bond off-screen. They have often talked about how much they admire each other, which makes their upcoming collaboration in Deadpool 3 even more exciting for fans.

Also Read

‘She’s sometimes a little bit shady’ Emily Blunt picked a role for her latest
‘She’s sometimes a little bit shady’ Emily Blunt picked a role for her latest

Emily Blunt takes on a role that intrigued her for its unique...

