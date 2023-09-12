Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s bromance is real, says director

Levy, who worked with Reynolds on movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project, jokingly talked about the strong friendship between the two actors as being very genuine. He playfully said their affection for each other is almost as strong as his own friendship with Ryan Reynolds, emphasizing how long-lasting their close bond is.

He said, “These guys love each other almost as much as Ryan Reynolds and I do. Because our bromance is a legendary one.”

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be playing Deadpool and Wolverine again in the upcoming movie Deadpool 3. This will be the first time they will be together in a Marvel movie since X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. The movie is now being filmed in London and will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a great working relationship and a strong bond off-screen. They have often talked about how much they admire each other, which makes their upcoming collaboration in Deadpool 3 even more exciting for fans.