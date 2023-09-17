Hugh Jackman addresses split from wife Deborra Lee Furness as “difficult”
Ryan Reynolds is a famous actor known for his humor, charm, and for playing Deadpool in a red suit. He’s a dedicated actor who puts a lot of effort into his roles. One special movie in his life is “Green Lantern” because it’s where he met his wife, Blake Lively, and their love story began like a fairy tale.
However, in 2021, Reynolds admitted something surprising: he hadn’t watched “Green Lantern” until 10 years after it came out. When he finally did, he had a funny reaction to it.
In 2021, Ryan Reynolds confessed that he hadn’t watched the movie “Green Lantern.” He made this revelation on Twitter, saying he was watching the superhero film for the first time, even though he had acted in it alongside his now-wife, Blake Lively, nearly ten years ago.
He wrote on his tweet, “I only ever read my parts of the script, so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch. I swear I am drinking to my Grammy-winning friend an international ambassador of joy, @TaikaWaititi. Not to numb any pain I might be in.”
The actor decided to watch “Green Lantern” again just before the release of another superhero movie, Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated version of “Justice League,” which came out on HBO Max.
Reynolds tweeted, “Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But, in anticipation of its premiere, and with the help of a good amount of #AviationGin, tonight at 6 p.m. EST, I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern.”
