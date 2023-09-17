Ryan Reynolds confessed he had never seen his film Green Lantern and had only read the script.

The actor shared he enjoyed the movie thoroughly and it was a well made production.

The Deadpool star recently joked about selling his kids to raise funds for his stadium. Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds is a famous actor known for his humor, charm, and for playing Deadpool in a red suit. He’s a dedicated actor who puts a lot of effort into his roles. One special movie in his life is “Green Lantern” because it’s where he met his wife, Blake Lively, and their love story began like a fairy tale.

However, in 2021, Reynolds admitted something surprising: he hadn’t watched “Green Lantern” until 10 years after it came out. When he finally did, he had a funny reaction to it.