Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnuvardhan Set to Begin December Project

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are teaming up for a film directed by Vishnu Vardhan.

The film is a high-budget action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Army.

Salman Khan will portray a paramilitary officer character for the very first time.

Advertisement

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are teaming up after 25 years for a film directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Since then, there has been a lot of excitement regarding the shooting schedule and potential casting for this high-budget action thriller.

According to media reports, discussions have taken place with Trisha, Samantha, and Anushka Shetty to join the project, but we have learned exclusively that Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan have not finalized any actors for the film as of yet.

Sources with insider knowledge report that Vishnuvardhan is currently occupied with his obligations related to a Tamil film. He is expected to commence the casting process for Salman Khan‘s upcoming project in early October.

Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Army from October,” according to the source.

Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming untitled movie marks his second venture in Hindi cinema following his national award-winning debut, “SherShaah.” In this film, Salman Khan will portray a paramilitary officer character for the very first time, and the storyline is expected to be centered around one of India’s most remarkable victories.

“The script, screenplay, and dialogue draft are locked. Basic prep work is also done and Vishnu intends to dive completely into the world of this war-based action thriller from October. The team is targeting to start the film with a brief schedule in the first half of December and then reunite for a marathon shoot in January,” The source added that Salman has already commenced his preparations for the movie.

Advertisement

“Salman is committed to getting in the shape to play a paramilitary officer. He is hitting the gym daily and following a strict diet,” the source added.

The upcoming project involving Salman Khan and Karan Johar represents one of Dharma Production’s most ambitious films to date. Official announcements about the movie’s cast, details, and release date are expected to be disclosed within the next two months.

Also Read Suhana Khan’s Stunning Nature Getaway Amazes Best Friend Shanaya Kapoor Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.