Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Start Prep for ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan’ After ‘Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are poised to unite in the upcoming YRF spy franchise installment, “Tiger Vs Pathaan.” According to a recent report, the movie’s script has been finalized, and production is scheduled to commence approximately in March of the coming year.

Shah Rukh Khan assumed the role of Pathaan in January earlier this year, while Salman Khan is currently preparing for the Diwali release of “Tiger 3.”

According to the source, “The script was narrated to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both the giants. Tiger Vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial.”

“With things being locked on the paper, the team of Tiger Vs Pathaan will start the prep work from November this year, after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. It’s going to be a prolonged 5-month prep for the film, before taking it on floors in March 2024,” the source added.

Siddharth Anand, known for directing ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War,’ is reportedly set to helm ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan.’

He is concurrently working on another project titled ‘Fighter,’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which is expected to release around Republic Day next year, according to information from a trade insider shared a few months ago with Deadline, “Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger Vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to reprise their roles as ‘Tiger’ and Zoya in the upcoming film ‘Tiger 3.’ A recently unveiled poster for the movie, released earlier this month, hints that the storyline will continue from where ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Pathaan’ left off. Fans can mark their calendars tentatively for a Diwali release on November 10.

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone headline the cast of ‘Pathaan,’ a film that has already created quite a buzz. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recently shared the screen in ‘Jawan,’ which is currently enjoying tremendous success in theaters, having surpassed the impressive milestone of ₹700 crore in global box office earnings. Shah Rukh Khan is currently immersed in his next project, ‘Dunki,’ slated for a Christmas release.

