Sam Asghari: ‘Jobless’ Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, actor Sam Asghari made a public appearance to show his support. The 29-year-old, dressed in a black tank top and trousers, was approached by a paparazzo who initially asked about how he was coping with his recent divorce from Britney Spears. However, Asghari declined to discuss his personal life.

Addressing reports that he was currently jobless after wrapping up shooting for his only upcoming project, “Grand Death Lotto,” directed by Paul Feig, Asghari humorously remarked, “That’s the point of this strike. I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does,” highlighting the widespread work shortage in Hollywood.

Expressing hope for a swift resolution to the strike, Asghari emphasized the importance of returning to their craft, saying, “I hope everything gets resolved very fast so that we can all go back to doing what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people.”

While Sam navigates the uncertainty of his career, Britney Spears is gearing up for the release of her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” in October, alongside new music.

