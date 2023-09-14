Advertisement
Sam Asghari throws shade at Britney Spears’ new flame

Articles
Sam Asghari throws shade at Britney Spears’ new flame
Britney Spears reportedly started dating Paul Richard Soliz, less than two months after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

According to Mirror.co.uk, sources say that Britney’s friends are not very happy about her new relationship with Paul, who used to work as her housekeeper and has a criminal history, including drug charges.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Soliz was convicted in 2004 for possessing meth with the intent to sell and was sentenced to four years in prison. In 2019, he was arrested again and spent two days in county jail for “disrupting the peace.” He was placed on 36 months probation.

As news about Britney’s new boyfriend circulated online, her ex-husband Sam Asghari posted a picture of a dog on his Instagram stories.

Sam Asghari takes a dig at Britney Spears after reports about new boyfriend surface

Sam Asghari, who is 29 years old, filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” in a Los Angeles Superior Court last month. He is requesting spousal support and payment of legal fees from Britney Spears. Sam and Britney got married in June 2022, after dating for nearly six years.

Their wedding happened after a judge ended the conservatorship that had controlled Britney Spears’ personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, Britney expressed her desire to get married and start a family without any restrictions.

The conservatorship had been established and overseen by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, following her public breakdown in 2007, which led to her hospitalization for undisclosed mental health issues.

