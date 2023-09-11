Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Talks About Jawan’s Success and Memorable Moments with Shah Rukh Khan

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya makes her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Bhattacharya is a Nominated singer and songwriter.

Bhattacharya is excited to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, a singer, marked her significant entry into Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie “Jawan.” In the film, she portrayed a member of Azad’s group of six girls who assist him in his missions. Sanjeeta disclosed that during her initial audition for the film, she had no knowledge of the movie’s title or even the lead actor involved.

In a film directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan shares the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in “Jawan.” Shah Rukh’s female team comprises six talented individuals: Sanjeeta, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Aaliyah Qureishi. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance as Azad’s mother and Vikram Rathore’s wife.

In August 2021, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya had her initial audition for “Jawan” with no particular expectations in mind. She said, “I had no idea that it was for Jawan. I just knew it was for a film but didn’t know the cast. Not only did I act but also sang, it’s more than a dream come true. It’s a massive film.” Sanjeeta was always sure about the film.

The movie “Jawan” is setting remarkable records at the box office. Within just four days of its release, the film has achieved an impressive global gross revenue of over ₹531 crores. In India, it raked in approximately ₹81 crores nett on Sunday, according to reports from the film industry. These figures indicate its outstanding performance at the box office.

Sanjeeta said, “There’s no room for it to go wrong. I know the film has an important message for the society. The actors are genuinely good people. I am nervous for myself but other than I am overwhelmed. Everything I see on the news is quite historic.”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra played a pivotal role in bringing Sanjeeta on board for “Jawan,” and the actor shared her experience of how it all unfolded. “I was in Kolkata when I got a call. All I knew was that it could be my first film audition and I was excited about it. I went to Bombay and after a week of auditions, I was offered the role. Then I asked them about the film. They said that it was for Red Chillies and the lead was Shah Rukh Khan. My jaw just dropped.”

“I was over the moon after knowing about the rest of the cast. I just auditioned for it nonchalantly. Jo hoga dekha jayega (we’ll see what’s next). I think it worked out or else I would have been a nervous wreck.”

When questioned about Nayanthara, the film’s female lead, Sanjeeta expressed her joyous encounter, She said, “She is such a force to reckon with. She is a woman who knows what she deserves and asks for it. She is very self-aware. I have a huge sense of respect. She is an icon. I look up to her not only as an actor but also as a woman in a male-dominated industry.”

Sanjeeta had a great time shooting with her fellow Jawan girls, in addition to Nayanthara. She recalled, “The rest of the girls are literally like sisters. We have spent so much time together, that we have become like a family. Whenever I was overwhelmed with anything I could reach out to them. We have been out. Mukesh Chabbra and Atlee sir did a great thing by bringing us together.”

“He greeted us with bear hugs and a kiss on our foreheads. That was our first interaction. All the intimidation and nervousness immediately melted away. That’s a very fatherly, kind thing to do, to be like ‘Hey we are all on the same boat’. There was no divide; us and them. My respect for him immediately went from 100 to beyond.”

As for her experience on the sets with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya wore a broad smile and confessed to feeling some initial nervousness.

She discussed, “I knew when Shah Rukh would walk in everyone’s going to know. I didn’t know what to expect because personally, I have been a fan but I didn’t know the man. Who doesn’t know the icon right? But I was very curious to know how is he as a person, and he gave an example as soon as he stepped on sets.”

“He greeted us with bear hugs and a kiss on our foreheads. That was our first interaction. All the intimidation and nervousness immediately melted away. That’s a very fatherly, kind thing to do, to be like ‘Hey we are all on the same boat’. There was no divide; us and them. My respect for him immediately went from 100 to beyond.”

She continued to heap praises on the superstar. “Everything Shah Rukh Khan says has a passing wisdom. You just want to sit and listen because he is so wise. He is so witty and charming. He deserves all the love that he gets.” “I had not much to talk with him about films because I actually don’t come from the film industry. We spoke about Delhi and Delhi ki chaat. We bonded over coffee. I asked him kaunsi coffee pi rahe ho aap, mujhe bhi chahiye (I asked about his coffee preference),” she laughed.

What’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Coffee Preference? Sanjeeta Shares the Details, “Completely black coffee. He drinks a lot of coffee throughout the day. We also spoke about music and he asked me to sing. He brought a guitar for me to play.”

After a promising debut, Sanjeeta has exciting plans in store for her fans. She is set to launch her own music soon. Sanjeeta is also the daughter of the renowned artist Sanjay Bhattacharya.

