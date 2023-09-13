Sanya Malhotra Unaware of Jawan role’s Inspiration

Sanya Malhotra did not know her Jawan character was based on a real person.

Sanya Malhotra is grateful to Atlee for his exceptional direction.

Sanya Malhotra enjoyed the challenges of portraying a real-life character.

Sanya Malhotra is enjoying the achievements of her recent film, “Jawan,” in which she portrays the role of Dr. Eeram alongside Shah Rukh Khan. During a recent conversation, when asked about the difficulties of portraying a character inspired by a real-life individual, Sanya disclosed that she had no prior knowledge of this until the day before.

Numerous individuals have drawn connections between the Gorakhpur Hospital tragedy and Dr. Kafeel Khan as the inspiration behind Sanya Malhotra’s portrayal of Dr. Eeram in the movie “Jawan.”

In an interview, when questioned about this matter, Sanya expressed, “I got to know about this yesterday. Shooting ke dauran mujhe nahi pata tha (I was not aware of this while shooting).”

Expanding on the development of her character to align with director Atlee’s vision, Sanya elaborated by saying “So Atlee’s universe is very unique I would say. Atlee sir has this very solid vision for his films, ki aisa dikhna chahiye (it must look this way). Ki character aisa hona chahiye or scene mein ye hona chahiye (The character should be this way and this scene will have these elements). So for me it was definitely a challenging character which helped me to get out of my comfort zone. That particular scene impacted me and Sir ke directions were so beautiful. It felt so real. Reel or real ke boundaries were blurred completely.”

Sanya further mentioned that she only became aware of Dr. Kafeel Khan’s tweet after the movie had already premiered, and this revelation filled her with immense joy. She emphasized that the powerful message conveyed in “Jawan” was a result of Atlee’s exceptional direction.

In addition to Sanya Malhotra, the cast of the movie “Jawan” includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra. According to the latest report from Sacnilk.com, “Jawan” has amassed a total of ₹345.58 crore in India across all languages within six days of its release. The film, directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The music for “Jawan” was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the movie hit theaters on September 7th.

Sanya is set to appear in the upcoming biopic “Sam Bahadur,” helmed by director Meghna Gulzar, where she’ll share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she’s slated to star in the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam movie “The Great Indian Kitchen.”

