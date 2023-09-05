Sara Ali Khan Expresses Appreciation to Her Filmmakers

Sara Ali Khan is a Bollywood actress who has worked with renowned directors such as Abhishek Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, and Aanand L Rai.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to her directors.

She is one of the most popular and promising actresses in Bollywood today.

In the past five years since her impressive debut, Sara Ali Khan has collaborated with renowned directors including Abhishek Kapoor (Kedarnath, 2018), Rohit Shetty (Simmba, 2018), Imtiaz Ali (Love Aaj Kal, 2020), and Aanand L Rai (Atrangi Re, 2021).

Currently riding the wave of success with her latest film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” directed by Laxman Utekar, Sara is at the pinnacle of her career. On Teachers’ Day, she expresses her heartfelt appreciation to her directors for their guidance and mentorship in shaping her as an actress.

Marking Teacher’s Day, Sara Ali Khan conveys deep appreciation to her directors for molding her into an actress through their mentorship and guidance. She said, “I feel that as an actor it’s most important to always be a student- and to keep learning and unlearning on every set. From Rohit Sir’s masala commercial cinema to the sensitivity of Aanand Rai and the mass appeal of Laxman Sir to the quirky and unique storytelling of Homi sir.”

Sara further added, “I’m very privileged and thoroughly grateful to have had such versatile experiences. I hope I can continue learning and growing and entertaining my audiences under the guidance of my directors.”

Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration on September 2nd to commemorate the massive success of the recent blockbuster “Gadar 2.” Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, graced the glamorous occasion.

A widely circulated photo of the three actors from that evening has sparked excitement among fans, who are enthusiastically proposing them as the industry’s new trio and eagerly anticipating their collaboration in an upcoming film.

In her upcoming projects, Sara Ali Khan is set to portray a 1940s freedom fighter in Kanna Iyer’s “Aye Watan Mere Watan.” Additionally, she has films like Anurag Basu’s “Metro…Inn Dino” and Homi Adajania’s “Murder Mubarak” lined up.

