Sarah Khan Sizzles in Latest Black Outfit

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has once again captured the hearts of her 10.9 million Instagram followers with a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram stories. The 31-year-old star of popular dramas like “Raqs-e-Bismil” and “Sabaat” is known for her candid glimpses into her professional and personal life, and this latest photo spree was no exception.

In the pictures, Sarah Khan exuded elegance in traditional Pakistani attire. She wore a striking black frock paired with a statement mesh dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery. The simplicity of her makeup highlighted her natural beauty, and she accessorized the look with a pair of jhumkas, adding a touch of traditional charm.

As she gracefully walked down a hallway, Khan’s regal appearance left fans in awe, and the internet was abuzz with admiration for her timeless style.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Sarah Khan’s acting prowess has earned her a prominent place in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Her recent roles in hit dramas like “Deewar-e-Shab,” “Raqs e Bismil,” and “Sabaat” have solidified her status as a versatile and talented actress. With a diverse range of roles under her belt, she continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen presence and off-screen charm.

Also Read Sarah Khan spectacular pictures from her Vacations Sarah Khan is a highly acclaimed Pakistani television actress. The couple is...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.