Sehar Khan Opens Up About Turning Down Fairy Tale Role

Sehar Khan gained fame for her roles in dramas like “Rang Mehal” and “Fairy Tale.”

In an interview, Sehar revealed that she initially rejected “Fairy Tale.”

She highlighted her excellent chemistry with co-star Hamza Sohail.

Sehar Khan, a highly talented Pakistani television actress, made her debut in the Pakistani entertainment industry through the drama serial “Sanwari.” Sehar Khan is also known for her passion for singing. She has gained recognition for her roles in popular dramas such as “Farq,” “Rang Mehal,” “Zakhm,” and “Fairy Tale.” Although “Sanwari” was her breakthrough series, it was “Rang Mehal” that truly catapulted her to stardom. Recently, “Fairy Tale” has emerged as a significant milestone in her acting career, receiving considerable attention and acclaim.

In a recent interview with Amna Isani, Sehar Khan delved into her successful experience with “Fairy Tale.” During the interview, she discussed her initial rejection of the script, her on-screen chemistry with Hamza Sohail, and the criticism surrounding the drama’s storyline.

Sehar Khan disclosed, “I initially turned down the script for ‘Fairy Tale’ eight times. It’s crucial for me to have a certain level of comfort.”

She further added, “Mahesh Bhai made every effort to convince me. In fact, I was committed to another significant project and was quite occupied with it, so I declined the offer.” She revealed that the makers persisted and assured her that they wanted her exclusively for the role.

“They said, ‘If you don’t take it, we’ll transform Umeed Pasha’s character into an older girl.’ That’s when I decided to give the script a chance. After reading it, I quickly changed my mind and accepted the role, realizing it was meant for me.”

Regarding her remarkable chemistry with Hamza Sohail, Sehar Khan commented, “It was a fresh pairing, which is why it was so well-received. I believe both of us being young contributed to our great energy. Additionally, the people on our set had fantastic energy. Working with Hamza Sohail was effortless. We developed a strong camaraderie and a high level of comfort with each other. I think a certain level of understanding and a good off-screen rapport with your co-star are essential. Now, we’re great friends.”

Addressing the criticism that “Fairy Tale” lacks a compelling storyline, Sehar Khan explained, ” ‘Fairy Tale’ is not a story-driven drama; it doesn’t have a traditional storyline. Instead, it’s a situational drama, focusing on various situations and interactions. It doesn’t follow the intense storytelling format of typical dramas, but rather centers around the characters’ reactions in different situations, and it worked quite well.”

