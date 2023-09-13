Selena Gomez has responded with grace to online mockery she faced.

Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMA nomination has gone viral. As the nominees for Best R&B were announced at the 2023 MTV VMAs, cameras captured Gomez scrunching her nose when Brown’s name was read out.

This unexpected reaction sparked a debate on social media, with some people wondering if Gomez was expressing disapproval of Brown’s nomination.

Selena Gomez reacts to “Chris Brown” being mentioned at the #VMA pic.twitter.com/szPVYCDzg8 Advertisement — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) September 13, 2023

Selena Gomez was not happy when people made fun of her genuine reactions at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She took to social media to express her disapproval and said that she would never let herself be made into a meme again.

She said “I’ll never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Although some people mocked Selena Gomez online for her genuine reactions at the 2023 MTV VMAs, her fans came to her defense, praising her for being real and unscripted.

Some fans also noticed that she seemed uncomfortable when Chris Brown’s name was announced as a nominee in the Best R&B Category, given the rapper’s history of domestic violence against Gomez’s ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

