Chrishell Stause mourns death of Billy Miller, ‘Gone too soon’
Actress Chrishell Stause is currently grieving the unexpected loss of her former...
The NSYNC reunion segment was a highlight of the 2023 MTV VMAs. After nearly a decade apart, the group reunited to present the award for Best Pop, which was won by Taylor Swift. This event stirred up excitement among fans, who eagerly awaited the band’s next project.
Just this week, NSYNC made an exciting announcement about their new venture. They revealed that they’ve come together to create their first song in over two decades, titled “Better Place.” This track will be featured exclusively in the upcoming animated movie, ‘Trolls Band Together.’
Following this announcement, tennis star Serena Williams took to her social media to express her enthusiasm with fans. Here’s what she shared.
Expressing her boundless anticipation, Serena Williams, 41, took to social media to share her sheer excitement about the news. She exclaimed, “It’s unhealthy on how excited I am for the new *NSYNC music for the Trolls movie. I physically can’t wait. I am overly excited. Anyone else?” Her enthusiasm for the group’s musical revival was palpable, igniting a buzz among fans and fellow enthusiasts.
It’s unhealthy on how excited I am for the new *NSYNC music for the Trolls movie. I physically can’t wait. I am overly excited. Anyone else?
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2023
In addition to Serena’s excitement, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, was equally thrilled to witness the boy band’s return after their long hiatus.
Ohanian, who is the father of their 5-year-old daughter named Olympia, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, “I’ve already reserved the theater for Junior and all her pals,” indicating their plans for a family night out to celebrate the movie’s premiere. The movie ‘Trolls Band Together’ is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023, in the United States, which will also bring the new track into the spotlight.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.