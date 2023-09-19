The NSYNC reunion segment was a highlight of the 2023 MTV VMAs. After nearly a decade apart, the group reunited to present the award for Best Pop, which was won by Taylor Swift. This event stirred up excitement among fans, who eagerly awaited the band’s next project.

Just this week, NSYNC made an exciting announcement about their new venture. They revealed that they’ve come together to create their first song in over two decades, titled “Better Place.” This track will be featured exclusively in the upcoming animated movie, ‘Trolls Band Together.’

Following this announcement, tennis star Serena Williams took to her social media to express her enthusiasm with fans. Here’s what she shared.

Expressing her boundless anticipation, Serena Williams, 41, took to social media to share her sheer excitement about the news. She exclaimed, “It’s unhealthy on how excited I am for the new *NSYNC music for the Trolls movie. I physically can’t wait. I am overly excited. Anyone else?” Her enthusiasm for the group’s musical revival was palpable, igniting a buzz among fans and fellow enthusiasts.

