Shah Rukh Khan’s Response to Fan’s 1000 Cr Party Question in Pathaan style

Shah Rukh Khan is having an amazing year in the movies, with two big hits. First, his movie “Pathaan” with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released in January and broke all records.

Then, his latest film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others, also had a fantastic opening at the box office. In “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan showed a more action-packed side.

In the midst of the movie’s huge success, Shah Rukh Khan had a chat with his fans. One fan asked him about the location for the 1000 crore party for the movie, and he had a witty response.

Yesterday, on Friday, September 22nd, Shah Rukh Khan held a Q&A session for his fans on X (formerly Twitter). This happened while his movie ‘Jawan’ was enjoying huge success. A fan asked him, “Bhai JAWAN 1000cr ki Party kaha hogi ?? #askSRK.”

Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!!! #Jawan https://t.co/TGykFDid4m Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan gave a cool and interesting response when a fan asked about the 1000 crore party, SRK wrote “Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!!! #Jawan.”

It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

In the beginning of the session, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!!”

The action-packed thriller hit theaters on September 7 and has been doing exceptionally well both in India and abroad. People are loving Shah Rukh Khan’s various roles in the film and his on-screen chemistry with the leading lady Nayanthara. The group of female characters played by actresses like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, and more have also received praise for their roles and acting. Additionally, special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt added to the excitement.

