Shola lends Harry lots of help as Charles & William ignored him

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, received significant support from Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu in the wake of his recent visit to Britain, during which he was reportedly snubbed by King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British-born Nigerian political and women’s rights activist, as well as a lawyer and author of “This Is Why I Resist,” expressed her admiration for Prince Harry’s inaugural speech at the Invictus Games.

She lauded Prince Harry, stating, “Prince Harry is his mother’s son. No doubt about it. Princess Diana must be watching with her heart bursting with love & pride.”

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu further commented, “As for his father & brother, they should heed Psalm 118:2 ‘The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone’. #InvictusGames2023.”

Prince Harry’s visit to Britain last week to attend a charity event was marked by reports of a snub from certain members of the royal family.

