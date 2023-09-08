Social Media Defamation Against Mehwish Hayat & Kubra Khan Removed By FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating officer has reported to the Sindh High Court that all defamatory links and content targeting Pakistani actresses Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan have been blocked on social media platforms. However, the administration of platform X (formerly Twitter) has not responded yet.

Mehwish Hayat and Khan filed a petition against YouTuber Major (r) Adil Farooq Raja, alleging that he defamed them by making false allegations against four actresses.

During the court hearing, the FIA investigating officer mentioned that Hayat had requested facial identification, and according to her, the face seen in the viral video does not belong to her.

The investigating officer also explained that Karachi lacks a forensic testing facility, so the video has been sent to the Islamabad laboratory at Hayat’s request.

In response to the court’s query about the timeline for receiving the forensic report from Islamabad, the FIA’s counsel requested a 4-week extension to submit the report.

The court subsequently adjourned further hearing on the petitions for a period of 4 weeks. Previously, the Sindh High Court had ordered the removal of content on social media targeting Kubra Khan, known for her role in “Punjab Nahi Jaungi.”

