Soni Razdan Wishes Daughter’s Day To Alia, Shaheen, & Pooja Bhatt

Soni Razdan frequently shares her family life on social media.

On Daughter’s Day, Soni shared a touching Instagram post.

Pooja Bhatt, Soni’s step-daughter, responded warmly to the post.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, a renowned couple in Bollywood, actively share glimpses of their family life on social media. Soni often treats her followers with unseen family pictures and heartwarming wishes through Instagram.

On September 24, in celebration of Daughter’s Day, Soni Razdan expressed her sentiments with a touching post on Instagram. She shared a collage of endearing photos featuring her daughters. The first picture captured a warm hug between Shaheen and Alia Bhatt in what appeared to be a cafe. The second snapshot showcased a charming selfie of Soni with her younger daughter, Shaheen. The final photo depicted a heartwarming family gathering, including Soni, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Rahul Bhatt.

Soni’s caption conveyed her love and gratitude on Daughter’s Day and humorously mentioned Son’s Day as well, which often goes unnoticed. She thanked her daughters for the immense joy they bring to her life. Her caption read, “Happy Daughters Day… you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all… Happy sons day too while we’re at it because somehow we always miss that one. Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realizing it or probably intending to @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @poojab1972 @rahulbhattuncensored.”

Soni Razdan’s affectionate post garnered a heartwarming response from her step-daughter, Pooja Bhatt, who expressed love and gratitude for having Soni in their lives. In reply, Soni playfully remarked about needing more photos together and suggested an exclusive photoshoot without the family. Pooja agreed and hinted at an “exclusive” photoshoot in the future.

Mahesh Bhatt, the veteran filmmaker, was previously married to Kiran Bhatt and has two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, from his first marriage. He later married Soni Razdan in 1986, and together they have two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

On the professional front, Soni Razdan is known for her roles in films like “Raazi” and “Saaransh.” Her most recent appearance was in the 2021 film “Sardar Ka Grandson,” and she is set to star in “Pippa,” alongside Ishaan Khatter.

