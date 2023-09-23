Sunny Deol Opens up about his next project produced by Aamir Khan

Sunny Deol is carefully selecting his next projects, focusing on quality scripts.

Sunny Deol is in advanced discussions with Rajkumar Santoshi for a film produced by Aamir Khan.

Abbas Mustan has pitched an action thriller idea to Sunny Deol, awaiting a full script narration.

Sunny Deol‘s recent massive hit with “Gadar 2” has made him a highly sought-after actor in the Hindi film industry, even at the age of 65. Sources reveal that he’s being very careful about which projects he takes on next.

While it’s known that he’s asking for higher fees, it’s because he and his team are also making sure that the scripts meet their quality standards before signing on.

In recent weeks, Sunny Deol has been talking to some of the best Bollywood directors about potential projects in the era after “Gadar 2.”

“Sunny is in the advanced stages of discussion for a feature film with Rajkumar Santoshi, with whom he has previously worked on Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini to name some. Once things are in place, the yet untitled film will be produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions,” According to the source, they mentioned that there will be more meetings and paperwork after Sunny Deol returns from his trip to the US next week.

The Rajkumar Santoshi movie is leading the race to become the first film Sunny Deol starts working on after the huge success of “Gadar 2.” “Sunny has also done a meeting with Abbas Mustan on an action thriller.

He has heard an idea, but is yet to get a full narration of the script from the senior director duo, known for classics like Baazigar, Soldier, Khiladi, and Race Franchise among others,” the source added.

Things are moving in the right direction for the for the JP Dutta franchise “Border,” and there’s an announcement coming soon about it going in the right direction. “However, Border is being planned as the biggest War film of Indian Cinema and hence, it is still some time before taking it on floors. Once on paper, it would take at least a year’s prep to take the film on floors. Sunny has shown all the excitement to feature in Border 2, but, has been discussing his financials with the stakeholders. He will sign the dotted lines on getting the deserving remuneration/share to carry the franchise forward,” the source informed.

The director of “Gadar 2,” Anil Sharma, is having discussions with Sunny Deol about the sequel to “Apne.” He plans to begin filming it next year.

“Apne 2 has been in the writing stage for a while now. The entire Deol family is on board the project and the family drama will go on floors last next year with a start-to-finish marathon schedule,” according to reports, Sunny Deol will make decisions about his upcoming projects once he returns from the United States.

There have been rumors that both YRF and Rohit Shetty have offered him films, but there is no official confirmation from any source regarding these offers.

Sunny Deol‘s next movie for the big screen is called “Baap,” where he will be acting alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty. He’s also set to star as a police officer in the remake of the movie “Joseph.”

