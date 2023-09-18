Sunny Deol Shares Pizza Party Glimpses With Dad Dharmendra

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is enjoying the triumph of Gadar 2.

Sunny shared a touching photo on Instagram, relishing pizza with Dharmendra.

Sunny’s pizza party signifies a well-deserved celebration of his Gadar 2 success.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 hit, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny’s remarkable on-screen charisma in the film has garnered immense appreciation from audiences. Beyond his dedication to his craft, Sunny is also a devoted son. During a weekend getaway in the United States, he shared a heartwarming moment with his legendary father, actor Dharmendra.

On Monday morning, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into his close bond with his father, Dharmendra. He posted a photo of the two enjoying pizza in the US, captioning it, “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.” In the picture, the father-son duo looked endearing as ever, with veteran actor Dharmendra taking a bite of pizza. Dharmendra donned a denim shirt and a black hat, while Sunny, the Gadar actor, struck a pose in a white t-shirt, a blue hat, and stylish sunglasses. Sunny’s pizza party with his dad seems to be a well-deserved celebration of his success in Gadar 2, and his sister, actress Esha Deol, responded with a heart emoticon.

As Sunny and Dharmendra relished their pizza “peacefully,” fans flooded their Instagram comments with heartwarming messages. One fan exclaimed, “Pizza party,” while another celebrated their picture by sending wishes for Dharmendra’s love, happiness, laughter, good health, and continued well-being. Additional comments conveyed sentiments such as “Have a great day,” “Sunny ji …love from Indonesia,” and “Best jodi in the world papa and beta (the best father-son pair in the world).”

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, with Sunny’s performance receiving praise from critics and audiences alike. Besides Gadar 2, Sunny has two other films in the pipeline. He is set to star in “Baap,” alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty, and he will also feature in the remake of the Malayalam crime thriller “Joseph.”

