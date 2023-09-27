Tiger 3: Salman Khan’s Message Garners Praise, Building Buzz For The Film

Salman Khan released a video called “Tiger Ka Message” for his film Tiger 3.

Fans are praising the viral video that has swept the internet.

A number of Bollywood celebs commented on this interesting video.

Today in the brand-new promotional video, the original spy from Aditya Chopra’s espionage world makes an amazing comeback. In order to provide details about the narrative of his much-anticipated film Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, often known as Tiger, released a video called “Tiger Ka Message.” Fans are praising the viral video that has swept the internet. A number of Bollywood celebs, including Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Sharma, and others, have commented on this interesting video.

The production team of Tiger 3 unveiled ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ one of the first marketing materials for the movie, on September 27. Salman addressed the audience in the video and admitted that he has been called a traitor to his nation. He also reveals his intention to go on a risky expedition in order to clear his identity. The video had a lasting effect on viewers, especially those in the movie business, who expressed their enthusiasm for the film on social media. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Bumper Diwali To All Of Us!!!!” on X (previously Twitter). What a year this is shaping out to be for the sector. The entertainment for our viewers is unparalleled… @BeingSalmanKhan, BLOCKBUSTER Zinda Hai. Look at this:

Happy Bumper Diwali To All Of Us !!!! What an year this is turning out for the industry. Entertainment for us audiences like never before… BLOCKBUSTER Zinda Hai !!!! @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/4sDtaUlUAs — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2023

Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar 2, expressed his delight by writing on Twitter, “@BeingSalmanKhan it’s blockbuster .. deewali par phir bade pathakhe ..congratulations entire team of #tiger3.”

@BeingSalmanKhan it’s blockbuster .. deewali par phir bade pathakhe ..congratulations entire team of #tiger3 https://t.co/SRaxc0WlCJ — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) September 27, 2023

Angad Bedi who has been a pert of Tiger Zinda Hai shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Tiger…tigerr…tigerrrrr!!!! BHAI is back!!!! @beingsalmankhan.”

In a tweet, singer Armaan Malik voiced his adoration writing, “Genuinely love to see bhai being presented like THIS the impact is evident!”

Genuinely love to see bhai being presented like THIS ❤️‍🔥 the impact is evident! https://t.co/TYXpLMtaoo — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 27, 2023

“Tiger ROARS and HOW!!! #Jaihind,” penned director Milap Zaveri.

With thrilling action scenes, stirring dialogue, and the unmistakable chemistry between Salman and Katrina Kaif, the movie ensures that viewers will have a stimulating cinematic experience. In addition, Emraan Hashmi plays a significant part in this thriller, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films label. The movie will be released in theaters on November 10 to coincide with the Diwali celebration. The movie’s trailer is widely awaited.

