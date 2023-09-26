Sooraj Barjatya Opens Up About Hype Around Salman Khan Project

Sooraj Barjatya hints at an exciting project with close friend Salman Khan in the future.

The highly anticipated movie “Dono” is coming soon and it’s introducing three new talents to the industry. Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol’s son, and Paloma Dhillon, Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, are making their acting debuts.

Avnish Barjatya, the son of famous filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, is also starting his directing career with this film. We had the privilege of chatting with the cast and the father-son duo, Sooraj Barjatya and Avnish Barjatya.

In our talk, Sooraj Barjatya shared his plans for more great movies and confirmed an exciting project with Salman Khan.

During an interview, the director of “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” was asked if he could go back in time, if would he want to change anything in his life. With a smile, the director responded, “Honestly I’ve got everything and I don’t want to restart. Although maybe I would’ve made one or two films more out of 7 in 35 years,” and laughs.

When asked why he doesn’t make movies often, the director explained, “I will make. As a director it’s a choice, jab tak andar se ek aawaz nahin aati hai ki ye banana hai… (Till the time I don’t get a conscious call).

He further added, “If I look at Dono, I wish I could have made but no…this is my world but this is not what I am. So as a director, I will have to wait for that one calling ke han ye sooraj bnana hai (that yes, Sooraj let’s make it). So, I guess I have to that’s how I am”

Sooraj Barjatya addressed all the rumors and excitement about his collaboration with Salman Khan, setting the record straight by saying “Yeah, I will be making, but right now it’s Dono. Because I am very inquisitive to know how Dono will take Rajshri a step forward.”

Sooraj Barjatya mentioned that the young talents Rajveer and Paloma have made progress with “Dono,” and he’s curious to see how Rajshri Productions can grow and adapt.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are close friends and have worked together on many blockbuster movies like “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!” and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,” which were all huge successes.

Avnish Barjatya’s movie “Dono” stars Rajveer Deo and Paloma Dhillon as the main characters, a young couple, in a story set at a destination wedding. The film’s poster and trailer have received a positive response from the audience.

