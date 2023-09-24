Tom Cruise reveals why he sleeps so little, ‘I go unconscious’

When Tom Holland said he used to cheat from his friend’s homework
Tom Cruise is like a superhero in real life, and even at 61, he’s still going strong. He’s known for doing really risky things in his movies, like riding a motorcycle off a cliff in Mission: Impossible 7 and flying real fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick.
Even though he’s been in movies for a long time, people still love him as an action star. And his secret might be that he doesn’t sleep much.
At the Italian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Tom Cruise was questioned about his sleep routine. Here’s his response during the brief interview.
An interviewer from E! mentioned that ‘One of your cast members told me yesterday that in the 17 years that they have worked with you, that they have only seen you sleep twice, once on a plane to Japan, once in a zero gravity bed.’
Cruise found this amusing but didn’t deny it. He admitted, “You know what? I try not to.” It’s surprising because he’s in incredible shape despite his lack of sleep, and he’s very passionate about his health and fitness.
When asked why he doesn’t sleep much, Cruise explained, “I think I don’t sleep, I go unconscious, that’s what happens. It’s like, I love [that] my days start early, and they go early.” His schedule is tough to keep up with, especially considering the demanding stunts in his movies.
Cruise is more than just an actor; he’s deeply involved as a producer in all aspects of making films. He even revealed that the conclusion of Mission: Impossible 7 troubled his sleep, which could be a reason for his reduced rest.
