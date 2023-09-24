Tom Cruise reveals why he sleeps so little, ‘I go unconscious’

Tom Cruise candidly discussed his sleep habits paving to his great career.

Tom revealed that the intense action scene in the movies allows him to function with minimal rest.

He was questioned about his sleep routine. Advertisement

Tom Cruise is like a superhero in real life, and even at 61, he’s still going strong. He’s known for doing really risky things in his movies, like riding a motorcycle off a cliff in Mission: Impossible 7 and flying real fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick.

Even though he’s been in movies for a long time, people still love him as an action star. And his secret might be that he doesn’t sleep much.