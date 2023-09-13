VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez Left ‘Traumatised’ By Olivia Rodrigo’s Onstage Mishap

Selena Gomez expressed her lack of enthusiasm for Olivia Rodrigo’s performance.

During Rodrigo’s performance, there was an apparent stage malfunction.

Some observers speculated that Gomez’s reaction was due to boredom.

Selena Gomez appeared less than impressed with Olivia Rodrigo’s performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

The singer of “Déjà vu,” who is 20 years old, kicked off the evening with a medley of songs from her latest album, Guts. During the performance, when she began singing “Vampire,” it appeared as though the set was malfunctioning mid-show. A bewildered Rodrigo looked on as a red curtain fell, creating sparks. Promptly, a crew member from backstage stepped forward to safely guide Rodrigo away.

In the midst of the chaos, the camera shifted to Selena Gomez, who seemed rather horrified and visibly cringed at the situation.

In videos circulating online of this moment, the 31-year-old singer of “Single Soon” raised her hand to her temples, her eyes widening. Meanwhile, Rodrigo left the stage and the lights dimmed.

However, it turns out the collapsing stage was a planned part of the performance, as Rodrigo later returned to complete the rest of her act.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s reaction became the subject of online discussion, with fans suggesting that the founder of Rare Beauty appeared to be “literally bored out of her mind.”

Many people assumed that the “Calm Down” singer was throwing shade at Rodrigo due to rumored feuds with her close friend, Taylor Swift.

“Selena being weird towards Nicki [Minaj] and Olivia… but she’s supposedly the ‘nice innocent girl’ that’s an EVIL mean girl,” one person commented.

However, others responded that she simply seemed concerned.

One user tweeted that the singer appeared “traumatized” by the staged stage malfunction.

