What Ghana Ali Has To Say About Wahaj Ali & Maya Ali’s Relationship?

Ghana Ali, a renowned Pakistani television and film actress known for her candid personality, is actively engaged on social media. She has a notable portfolio of work in famous dramas and is currently dedicating her time to her two young children. Ghana enjoys participating in interviews and recently appeared on “The Night Show with Ayaz Samo,” where she discussed various topics. During the show, she revealed an intriguing detail about the longstanding friendship between Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali.

When asked by the host about Wahaj Ali’s passcode, Ghana responded, “Maya Ali, because they are best friends. They have been best friends for so long. Maya supports Wahaj a lot, they are very old friends, they were even best friends when I was doing Aap kay Liye and Wahaj worked with me.”

However, the response from fans has been mixed. Many fans of Yumhaj (Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi) criticized Maya Ali, and social media users engaged in character assassination of both Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali. Some fans also criticized Ghana, alleging that she intentionally disclosed this information. The comments from fans displayed a divisive and sometimes harsh tone, while a supportive Maya Ali fan highlighted Ghana Ali’s statement that Maya has been supporting Wahaj from the beginning.

Here is what people said;

