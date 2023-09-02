Why did Barbie get delayed for its online release?

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Fans were eagerly awaiting the film’s release on streaming platforms, as it was previously reported that it would be available for purchase in the coming month.

However, the release has been delayed to a later date. The Warner Bros. film was a critical and commercial success, living up to the hype.

Warner Bros.’ Barbie has been delayed from its digital release date which was set for September 5.

The Margot Robbie starrer has been a box office success, grossing over $1.34 billion worldwide since its release in theaters six weeks ago. A new listing by Barbie's digital retailer ROW8 suggested that the film will be available for purchase online on September 12.

Warner Bros. has delayed the digital release of Barbie from its original date of September 5 to September 12. This is in line with previous reports that the studio was considering delaying the release to give the film a longer theatrical window.

If the September 12 release date holds, it will mean that Barbie will have a 53-day theater-exclusive window. This is a significant accomplishment for the film, which has already become the highest-grossing film ever for Warner Bros. in less than two months.