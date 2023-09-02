R’Bonney also confessed that there were moments when she contemplated abandoning her aspirations of becoming a beauty queen due to the numerous setbacks and failures she had to overcome on her path to success.

She explained: “I had to win Miss Texas and then Miss USA, which granted me a spot to compete at Miss Universe. So I entered my state level in Texas. I received first runner-up three times in a row, and the rejection and failure was pretty rough because there was so much time and money put into it.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to keep going and keep investing all my time and resources into it, but I would always take that failure as a step back to really understand what I could do better.”