Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel compares pageant training to Olympics

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel compares pageant training to Olympics

Articles
Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel compares pageant training to Olympics

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel compares pageant training to Olympics

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel has likened the preparation for a beauty pageant to the rigorous training of Olympic athletes.

The 29-year-old fashion designer and model, who became Miss Universe in January, had previously won the Miss Texas USA competition in 2022 and earned the title of Miss USA 2022. She has recently shared insights into the extensive preparations required for these prestigious competitions.

She told Maxim magazine: “Training for pageants is like training for the Olympics. I’m telling you, it’s so intense, and I trained my mind, body, and soul every single day.”

R’Bonney also confessed that there were moments when she contemplated abandoning her aspirations of becoming a beauty queen due to the numerous setbacks and failures she had to overcome on her path to success.

She explained: “I had to win Miss Texas and then Miss USA, which granted me a spot to compete at Miss Universe. So I entered my state level in Texas. I received first runner-up three times in a row, and the rejection and failure was pretty rough because there was so much time and money put into it.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to keep going and keep investing all my time and resources into it, but I would always take that failure as a step back to really understand what I could do better.”

R’Bonney also revealed that she had doubts about her Miss Universe win because the crowd’s enthusiastic cheers during the announcement were so loud that she couldn’t hear it clearly. She opted to wait for the crown and sash to be brought to her to avoid premature celebration in case she had misunderstood.

She added: “When they said my name, I was like: ‘Wait, is it really me?’ because I didn’t want to be wrong and celebrate. So Miss Venezuela and I were looking at each other and I was in so much shock, but when I saw the crown and sash coming towards me, it was an indescribable feeling.”

