In the third-season finale of the show “Hart to Heart,” hosted by Kevin Hart, there was a surprising twist when Will Smith appeared as a guest. Their conversation was full of humor and brought lots of laughter.

In the midst of all the fun, Smith and Hart talked about Smith’s journey to becoming one of the world’s most popular actors, and they discussed how he drew inspiration from the Hollywood legend, Tom Cruise.