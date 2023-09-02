When Emma Watson’s prank left Daniel Radcliffe in TEARS
Emma Watson once pranked co-star Daniel Radcliffe on the sets of Harry...
In the third-season finale of the show “Hart to Heart,” hosted by Kevin Hart, there was a surprising twist when Will Smith appeared as a guest. Their conversation was full of humor and brought lots of laughter.
In the midst of all the fun, Smith and Hart talked about Smith’s journey to becoming one of the world’s most popular actors, and they discussed how he drew inspiration from the Hollywood legend, Tom Cruise.
In an open and honest admission, Will Smith revealed that he looked up to Tom Cruise as a role model for his early career promotional tactics. Smith highlighted Cruise’s dedicated approach to promoting his movies and explained how he carefully watched and learned from every action taken by the famous Mission Impossible actor.
Smith openly admitted, “Tom was the blueprint to me for promotions. He took it most seriously. And I watched him. I studied everything that he did. And I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.