Yashma Gill Shares Her Unique Journey To Get Married

Yashma Gill, a talented and youthful Pakistani television actress, has gained prominence for her exceptional acting skills. She became a household name after her role as Shanzay in the popular drama “Pyar ke Sadqay.” Her impressive portfolio includes notable dramas such as “Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hay,” “Bebak,” and “Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.” Currently, she is captivating audiences in the hit drama series “Tere Ishq Ke Naam,” where her brilliant acting and stunning beauty have earned her a dedicated fan following.

Recently, Yashma Gill made an appearance on “The Talk Talk Show,” hosted by Hassan Choudary, where she discussed her desire to settle down. She revealed that her mother often presents marriage proposals to her, but she hasn’t found one that suits her preferences. In her pursuit of a suitable match, Yashma shared an intriguing experience: “I have been wanting to settle down because it’s my age to get married, but I can’t find a suitable proposal due to my work schedule from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. So, I decided to contact a matrimonial website. Initially, they didn’t believe it was me, Yashma Gill, but after a video call, they requested a registration fee of four lakhs and an additional four lakhs after the proposal and marriage. I politely declined, saying, ‘I will find my own proposal, thank you.’ When they realized it was me, they increased the charges significantly.” [Link to the video provided]

Previously, the stunning actress discussed her marriage plans on Nadir Ali’s podcast.

