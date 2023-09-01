Zendaya opens up about her desire to play the “bad guy”

Zendaya is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She has starred in many successful films and television shows, and her star is only continuing to rise. In a recent interview, she expressed her desire to play a villain in a story and her aspiration to become a director.

She said that she is tired of always playing the good guy and would like to challenge herself by playing a more complex character. She also said that she is interested in the creative process of directing and would like to learn more about it.

In a recent interview with Elle, the 26-year-old opened up about her aspirations and her desire to play the bad guy. While talking to Elle Magazine, she confessed, “I would love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense.”

Zendaya said that she is usually cast as the hero, but she would like to try playing a villain for a change. Shecontinued, “I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy.”

But the actress’ aspirations just don’t stop at the roles she wants to take on, but also behind the camera. The Oakland admitted she’d like to take on directing one day, saying, “[I want to] direct one day. To direct a film, hopefully, more than just one, but just doing it.” But the first step towards that dream for the Spider-Man star would be to get over her fears, she said, “The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear.”

