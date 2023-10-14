Aditi Rao Hydari Shines in Shehla Chatoor Designs

Aditi Rao Hydari Wears Elegant Ivory Dress for Khush Magazine Cover.

The dress is designed by Pakistani designer Shehla Chatoor.

Photos Showcase Hydari’s Grace and Timeless Elegance.

Aditi Rao Hydari, the dazzling actress of Bollywood, has graced the cover of Khush magazine in a captivating collaboration with renowned Pakistani designer Shehla Chatoor.

Hydari shared these ethereal photographs on Instagram, providing a glimpse inside her amazing encounter with Chatoor.

In the fascinating cover image, Hydari exudes grace and sophistication while dressed in an elegant ivory costume. At the knees, the lehenga cascades into a dramatic hourglass silhouette, accented by an embroidered, beaded, and flowing cloak that delicately drapes around her waist, providing an ethereal, royal allure. An embellished ivory hairband resembling a crown completes the regal image, accentuating her majestic charm.

Hydari dresses in the Shehla Chatoor lehenga for her second appearance, which resembles a gown decorated with gorgeous blue and pink flower designs and elaborate embellishments. This fusion outfit has a startling slit that reveals embroidered pants underneath. A loosely fitted top with a drop shoulder adds a modern edge to the classic ensemble, demonstrating a seamless synthesis of modern and traditional designs.

Hydari’s grace and Shehla Chatoor’s ageless masterpieces redefine fashion limits and highlight the timeless beauty that transcends borders.

Hydari was most recently seen in V and Hey Sinamika. Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

