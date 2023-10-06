Drake’s new album for all the dogs is out now

Advertisement

In his latest solo album, “For All The Dogs,” which is his first since 2022’s “Honestly Nevermind,” Drake teamed up with SZA for the chart-topping hit “Slime You Out,” which reached No. 1 on the Hot 100. With this achievement,

Drake now shares the fifth spot all-time with 12 Hot 100 No. 1 singles. This accomplishment brings him closer to surpassing Michael Jackson, who currently holds the record with 13 No. 1 hits.

The album features 23 songs with guests including Bad Bunny, SZA (on both “Slime You Out” and the Sexyy Red–featuring “Rich Baby Daddy”), J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, 21 Savage,

Teezo TouchDown, Yeat, and PartyNextDoor. Opener “Virginia Beach” samples Frank Ocean’s “Wiseman,” “IDGAF” samples Azimuth’s “The Tunnel,” “7969 Santa” samples Chief Keef’s “Don’t Like,” and “All the Parties” interpolates Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls.” Kevin Durant is listed as doing A&R for the album. Drake is an executive producer alongside Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Listen below, or via Tidal, and scroll down to check out the full credits.