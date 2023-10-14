Hira Soomro Honors Her Sindhi Heritage in a Recent Interview

Hira Soomro, Pakistani actress, values Sindhi language and heritage.

Hira Soomro, an actress and personality, took a minute on a recent episode of Momin Saqib’s popular talk program “Had Kardi” to convey her deep connection to her Sindhi ancestors. Hira, who is proud to be from Jacobabad in Sindh, Pakistan, spoke about her love for the Sindhi language and how it made her feel beautiful.

Hira Soomro stated, “I am basically from Jacobabad in Sindh, and I take immense pride in being Sindhi. I feel very beautiful when I speak Sindhi.”

Hira’s words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the significance of accepting one’s cultural identity. Her message underscored the beauty of Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Sindhi is a rich and complex language spoken in Pakistan, and it maintains a unique place in the hearts of people who call it their mother tongue. Hira’s remark emphasizes the importance of preserving cultural and linguistic traditions as part of our distinctive identities and sense of belonging.

Hira Soomro’s message urges us to celebrate our heritage and the unique qualities of each culture in a world where ethnicities are progressively blending. It serves as a reminder that diversity is a source of strength that should be valued.

Hira Soomro’s show of pride in her Sindhi background not only resonated with Sindhis, but it also sent a strong message about the value of cultural diversity. It emphasizes the idea that our cultural and linguistic heritage are beautiful and should be appreciated and shared with the rest of the world.

