Intense Teasers Released for 'Namak Haram'

Intense Teasers Released for ‘Namak Haram’

Articles
Intense Teasers Released for ‘Namak Haram’

Intense Teasers Released for ‘Namak Haram’

  • Imran Ashraf in lead role as Mureed in “Namak Haram.”
  • The drama is directed by Shaqielle Khan and written by Saqlain Abbas.
  • Promises an exciting drama experience.
Millions of people adore Imran Ashraf for his memorable parts as Billu Chaudhary, Moosa, and Bhola. In his next drama Namak Haram, he plays Mureed, an intense character who will appeal to audiences more than his previous try, Badzaat. Shaqielle Khan is the director and Saqlain Abbas is the writer of Namak Haram. Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan, the Raqs e Bismil pair, are making a reappearance in this drama as well.

Mureed, played by Imran Ashraf, appears to be a member of a family that has been providing for its landlords. His character’s teaser makes it clear that he would be seen in Namak Haram acting dramatistically and with action.

Amin Qureshi, the antagonist of the story played by the versatile Babar Ali, is also present. He looks dapper as the bad guy, and perhaps he’ll be one of those bed men who everyone falls in love with.

Take a look at the teasers below:

Here’s how viewers are reacting to the new addition to their television screens:

Namak Haram Intense Teasers Out

Namak Haram Intense Teasers Out

Namak Haram Intense Teasers Out

Namak Haram Intense Teasers Out

Namak Haram Intense Teasers Out

