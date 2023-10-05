Julia Ormond’s sexual assault lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

Binge these shows before they leave Netflix in November
Julia Ormond, known for her roles in films alongside notable actors such as Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford during the 1990s, has taken legal action by filing a lawsuit on Wednesday.
In her lawsuit, she accuses disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 1995 and subsequently obstructing her career.
Ormond has not only accused Harvey Weinstein but also The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents. She claims they were aware of Weinstein’s misconduct but took no action.
She filed this lawsuit in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan using the Adult Survivors Act, which is a new law that lets people who allege sexual assault file cases even after the usual time limits have passed.
In her legal case, Ormond explains that she was becoming a successful actress when she first met Weinstein in 1994. She maintained contact with him to discuss movie ideas and work.
In 1995, she signed a production agreement with Miramax, a company where Weinstein held a high position. She alleges that after a business meeting in December 1995, Weinstein sexually assaulted her. When she confronted him about it a few weeks later, she claims he took actions to harm her career in retaliation.
Weinstein attorney Imran Ansari said his client “categorically denies the allegations made against him by Julia Ormond and he is prepared to vehemently defend himself.”
