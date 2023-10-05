Julia Ormond’s sexual assault lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

In her legal case, Ormond explains that she was becoming a successful actress when she first met Weinstein in 1994. She maintained contact with him to discuss movie ideas and work.

In 1995, she signed a production agreement with Miramax, a company where Weinstein held a high position. She alleges that after a business meeting in December 1995, Weinstein sexually assaulted her. When she confronted him about it a few weeks later, she claims he took actions to harm her career in retaliation.

Weinstein attorney Imran Ansari said his client “categorically denies the allegations made against him by Julia Ormond and he is prepared to vehemently defend himself.”